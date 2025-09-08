Coalisland man was four times over legal drink driving limit

A COALISLAND man who drove through an area where children were playing while four times over the legal drink drive limit has been banned from driving for two years.

Gary Joseph Morgan (55), of The Shanoch, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard that on July 3 police observed Morgan driving in the Stewartstown area and stopped him as he approached his home, where children were outside playing.

A roadside breath test gave a reading of 147 – four times the legal limit.

Morgan admitted he had been drinking at a nearby barbecue but thought he was fit to drive.

His solicitor said he should be given credit for his early guilty plea, explaining he had not been seen driving dangerously and was stopped on his own driveway.

After refusing to provide a further blood sample, Morgan was charged with failing to provide.

Judge Rafferty described the breath test result as one of the “higher readings” the court had recently seen. He disqualified Morgan from driving for two years and imposed a £250 fine.