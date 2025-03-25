Coalisland pupils enjoy a special day out at Stormont

FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed pupils from Primate Dixon Primary School, Coalisland to Stormont for a special visit to the First Minister’s office, offering them a valuable insight into the daily goings-on at the NI Assembly.

This marked a particularly special moment for the First Minister who described the Coalisland school as ‘holding a very special place in her heart’ as a past pupil.

During the visit, the pupils from the school council raised a number of issues with the First Minister, including road safety and play facilities in the area, before presenting her with a painting by one of the students.

After the visit, the First Minister said, “It was a pleasure to welcome the amazing pupils and staff from Primate Dixon Primary to Stormont. The children were absolutely fantastic, and their enthusiasm and laughter really made my day.

“For me, this is what politics is all about – delivering for every child and ensuring they have the best opportunities in life to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams right here at home.

“Primate Dixon will always hold a very special place in my heart, as the school I attended as a child. A huge thank you to the pupils and staff for visiting. I’m already looking forward to seeing you all again soon!”