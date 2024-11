A MAN and woman charged in relation to the shooting incident in Coalisland last Wednesday (October 30) will appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have both been charged with a number of firearm-related offences.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

After the incident, a man aged in his 40s attended hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his arm.

Searches were subsequently conducted and a number of suspected firearms and imitation firearms were recovered.