Coalisland street to get Irish sign after support of one resident

BILINGUAL English-Irish street signage is going to be erected at Main Street, Coalisland, on the basis of just one resident requesting it.

In all, seven survey letters had been issued by Mid Ulster District Council, but only one resident replied, which technically translated as 100 per cent support for bilingual signage.

In Lough Grove, Ballyronan, 13 residents were surveyed regarding the provision of English-Irish street signs.

Four replied, expressing support for it, which again gave a 100 per cent majority.

In Ivy Terrace, Donaghmore, 17 residents were surveyed following a request for English-Irish signage.

Eight residents took part in the survey. Six replies were in favour, and two against, translating as a 75 per cent majority in favour, which is well in excess of the 51 per cent majority required.

The situation was similar at Millrace Avenue, Dungannon, where 21 survey letters were issued.

Seven residents replied to request bilingual English-Irish signage, while two were against such provision, which gave a majority of 78 per cent in favour.