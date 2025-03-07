Coalisland teenager killed in crash to be buried on Sunday

The funeral of the Coalisland teenager killed in a road accident earlier this week will take place on Sunday.

Callum Quinn, 18, died as a result of a single-vehicle collision around 10.50pm on Tuesday on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon.

Callum will be buried on Sunday following Requiem Mass at The Church of the Holy Family in Coalisland at 10.30am.

A death notice said the teenager was the beloved son of Aileen and Jim, much loved brother of Ella and Jamie, dear grandson of Ethna and the late Michael Mc Cormick and Jim and Irene Quinn.

The death notice said Callum’s death was deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Police have appealed for information about the accident to come forward.

Investigating officers would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.

You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/