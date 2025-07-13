BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Collision causes road closures in Moygashel

  • 13 July 2025
Collision causes road closures in Moygashel
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 13 July 2025
Less than a minute

Road users are advised of road closures in Moygashel due to a road traffic collision.

Closures are in place outside Howard Primary School, on the Main Road, and from the direction of the A4. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

Related posts:

New Irish street signs near Omagh to cost ratepayers £9,000 Special tribute to much-loved former employee at Strabane school

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn