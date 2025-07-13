Collision causes road closures in Moygashel

Road users are advised of road closures in Moygashel due to a road traffic collision.
Closures are in place outside Howard Primary School, on the Main Road, and from the direction of the A4. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.
