Combine harvester goes on fire beside Omagh Fire Station

  • 18 August 2025
The aftermath of the fire on the Gortin Road on Saturday. Photo: Jamie Hunter
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 August 2025
THICK smoke ingulfed the air on Saturday night following the ‘accidental ignition’ of a combine harvester – right outside Omagh Fire Station.

The incident occurred at 8.25pm on the Killybrack Road.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) fought the blaze using four pumping appliances alongside a water tanker.

A spokesperson from NIFRS said, “There was a combine harvester on fire outside Omagh Fire Station on the Killybrack Road yesterday at 8.25pm. The fire service attended, and it was accidental ignition.”

