“COMMON sense is finally prevailing.”

That was the reaction in Strabane last week following the announcement that the Department for Infrastructure plans to assume responsibility for the running costs of City of Derry Airport, relieving ratepayers of a £3.45 million annual burden.

On Tuesday Infrastructure Minister Conor Murphy said taking that funding responsibility away from Derry City and Strabane District Council would allow it to invest in other areas.

Advertisement

Long-time opponent of having the airport funded by council, Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher, said he hopes that any new savings could be redirected into Strabane.

Cllr Gallagher said, “This is a great news story and I am glad that common sense is finally prevailing over the funding of the airport.

“I have always said that the airport is an important asset but it should not be being primarily funded by rate payers of the council. I hope the money that council saves from funding the airport is used to improve the image of Strabane and goes into funding public facilities and towards new play parks and facilities.”

Cllr Gallagher added, “People in Strabane never seen the benefit of the airport; any benefit primarily goes to the city. It is time for council to do some rebalancing and that they commit to increased spending in the town.”

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, Conor Murphy said, “It is our intention in terms of the airport’s strategic, regional, economic presence and what that means for the north west generally that the Department of Economy (DfE) assumes responsibility for that.

“We need to work through the arrangements for all that.

“That would lift that burden that the ratepayers of Derry City and Strabane Council have been carrying on their own, even though the airport serves other council areas and other geographical areas as well, so it is and, of course, that will, in turn, allow the council to use that money for other purposes, hopefully develop economic prosperity within the council region.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane Council said airport officials were continuing to engage with relevant government departments on the detailed arrangements for the funding.

They said, “The council welcomes the government’s recognition of the strategic importance of the airport to the city and region in terms of the significant role it plays in economic connectivity and providing local employment.”