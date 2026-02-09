Community bids farewell to Drumquin man Cameron Donnelly

THERE was a deep sense of grief in Drumquin at the weekend as the community bade farewell to Cameron Donnelly, following his tragic death last week.

The 20-year-old’s Requiem Mass was celebrated yesterday (Sunday) at St Patrick’s Church in Drumquin, after which he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Donnelly died after being struck by a lorry on the Donaghanie Road shortly after 10.20am on Monday past (February 2), in what was described at his funeral as a “tragic accident”.

A talented sportsman, Mr Donnelly played youth soccer and football for both Drumquin United and Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAC. In one of his final games at youth level, he scored two goals for the Tones in an Under-19 final.

Addressing mourners at the funeral, Fr Thomas Canning said that Mr Donnelly was a much-loved member of the community who will be deeply missed, particularly by his parents, Dermott and Brona, and his siblings, Jake and Darcey-Leigh.

“Cameron will always be remembered as a good son who never caused his parents any harm,” said Fr Canning.

“He and his family loved spending time together, and he loved nothing more than sitting down with his

mum and telling her the craic.” Fr Canning also spoke of Cameron’s close bond with his siblings, particularly his sister Darcey-Leigh.

“He had an unbreakable bond with Darcey-Leigh. They could talk for hours, and she would always make sure that when he was heading out, his hair was sitting perfectly. He shared a room with his brother Jake, and it was often like a disco, with their favourite songs playing.”

The local priest also spoke of Mr Donnelly’s love of the outdoors, his strong work ethic, and the pride he

took in working alongside his father. Fr Canning said the Donnelly family wished to convey that they felt no animosity towards anyone at this time and believed the 20-year-old’s death was the

result of a tragic accident.

Concluding, Fr Canning said, “We are a parish united in grief. We find it incredibly difficult to comprehend that Cameron is no longer with us at just 20 years of age. My thoughts and prayers are with his mother and father, his siblings, his entire family, his work colleagues, and his many friends.”

Earlier this week, news of the popular young man’s death prompted a number of heartfelt tributes, including from Drumquin Wolfe Tones. A spokesperson stated, “Drumquin GAA Club wishes to express its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Cameron Donnelly following his tragic

and untimely death…

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donnelly and Patterson families at this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving this devastating loss.”