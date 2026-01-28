Community fears over ‘destructive’ wind farm plan in the Sperrins

PLANS to build a dozen wind turbines in a scenic area near Aughabrack could be the ‘single most destructive build the landscape will ever see’.

That was the message from a public meeting in Plumbridge on Tuesday night, where local residents and campaigners voiced strong opposition to the proposal.

They fear the development could have devastating consequences for the environment, heritage and quality of life in the surrounding rural community.

The meeting, organised by the ‘Save the Moat’ campaign group, took place at Leo’s, Plumbridge, following the submission of a planning application by Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) for what is being described as the Mullaghclogher Wind Farm.

The Proposed Development comprises 11 three-bladed turbines each up to 180m ‘maximum blade tip height’. It would be located in the townlands of Carrickayne, Legnahappoge, Glengarrow, Stroanbrack and Doorat, approximately 4km to the northeast of Plumbridge.

It also involves 20 battery energy storage containers, a substation and more than 20 kilometres of underground cabling.

Special place

Speaking at the event, Bronagh Kearney, who lives in the Glenally Valley, said she was opposed to what she described as the destruction of a historic and culturally significant landscape.

“It is a special place for many people,” she said.

“I have lived there for over 14 years and the area is renowned for its sense of belonging.

“However, the stress and tension caused by this proposal is already being felt.”

Ms Kearney said the land supports the local community and is rich in heritage, folklore and tradition. “Why should this be jeopardised by the actions of a few?” she asked.

“If this proposal is granted, things will change forever.

“The Sperrins is one of the last areas in Northern Ireland to retain its natural, rugged charm, yet rural communities have not been properly informed about the consequences.”

John Gormley, who works in the renewable energy sector, said he supported green energy but questioned whether the proposed location was appropriate.

“I am very much in favour of renewable energy, but it has to be in the right place,” he said.

“There is already enough renewable energy produced in the North to cover more than 130 per-cent of demand.”

He warned that construction would see more than 33,000 vehicle movements through the area over a two- to three-year period, with potential impacts on water quality due to runoff and unfiltered materials entering local water systems.

Eyesore

Local hiker and fisherman John McGlinchey said contamination would affect not just local streams, but the wider River Foyle catchment.

He also highlighted the visual impact of the turbines.

“These wild and rugged areas attract people from all over the world,” he said.

“The turbines would dominate mountain views and be visible at night due to red warning lights.”

Kevin Devine also raised concerns about the impact on house prices, citing research by the London School of Economicswind which suggested wind farms can reduce property values by up to 12 per-cent within a two-kilometre radius.

“There are 95 buildings within that area,” he said. “Many people are holding off building homes, and this could lead to depopulation.

“I’ve lived here for 39 years, and it’s sad to feel I may have to leave the place I grew up in.”

The meeting concluded with the large turnout signing a petition opposing the proposal.