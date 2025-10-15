Community ‘numbed’ by tragic death of young Cookstown man

THE funeral of 21-year-old Thomas Lagan, who died in a car accident outside Cookstown on Friday, took place today.

Speaking during the service, Father Lawrence Boyle, said the community had been left numb by the tragic passing of the young Cookstown man.

“Early morning on Friday, Thomas was making his way to work when he sadly lost his life in a car accident,” said Fr Boyle.

“We have been left numb and dumbfounded, hopes and dreams were shattered in a matter of moments.

“Death is something there is no discrimination with, we can long and hope for our loved ones to live to their nineties, but death comes in many ways at any age.”

Recalling Thomas’ hopes and dreams, Fr Boyle continued, “He had a love for cars and had recently taken up golf. He wanted to be the new Tiger Woods of our world.

“He loved his tattoos, that was well seen.

“Maybe his future was for marriage, to settle down and have a family, but all that is gone now. Dreams are shattered. A wake up call to us all that life is so short.

“Thomas’ life was precious, but it is gone, and we pray that his soul reaches the Heavens above.”

Following Thomas’ passing on Friday, tributes flooded in, including one from a neighbour in Coolnafranky Park in Cookstown where he grew up.

“Everyone in Coolnafranky today was devastated to hear the news of the passing of Thomas Lagan, a true Coolnafranky kid,” they said.

“We watched him grow from a child into a lovely young man. A gentle giant, who even after he moved out of Coolnafranky was always a regular visitor to his grandad’s home and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

“He may have moved out, but he never really left Coolnafranky.

“Our thoughts are with his whole family. RIP Thomas.”