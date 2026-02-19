Drumquin man convicted of importing illegal swords from the US

A DRUMQUIN man who pleaded guilty to importing six offensive weapons, described as ‘curved swords’, told a court they were bought for display and that he was unaware importing them from America was illegal.

Liam David Robinson (55), of Cladagh Road, Drumquin, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court where he admitted importing the weapons between July 10 and September 3, 2024.

Robinson’s solicitor, Michael Fahy, told the court his client had purchased the items online over a period of months and did not realise it was illegal to import them from the United States, adding that the swords had been intended for decorative display.

Mr Fahy added his client had purchased the items from American websites as they were almost half the price of those available in the UK and Ireland.

A pre-sentence report assessed Robinson as presenting a low risk of reoffending and noted he had no relevant criminal record.

Mr Fahy told District Judge Conor Heaney his client was ‘very unlikely’ to come before the courts again.

Judge Heaney imposed 60 hours of community service on each offence, to run concurrently, and ordered the destruction of the blades.