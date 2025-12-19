Community turns out in force to support Omagh man battling cancer

HUNDREDS of runners have turned out for a fundraising walk in Omagh in the winter sun in support of a popular local runner who has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Husband and father, James Corey of Omagh found out he had cancer just weeks after completing the Dublin Marathon.

A well-known member of the Omagh Deaf community, James has been a familiar face at local events for years through Run for Enda and KC Runners.

As such, on Sunday morning, Run for Enda held a fundraising walk and jog at Arleston Park, Omagh, to help the Corey family ease their financial burdens and so that James can focus fully on recovery.

Peter Dolan of the Enda Dolan Foundation and Run for Enda described James and his friends in the deaf and hard of hearing community as ‘an integral and important part’ of the local running scene.

“Over the years, we’ve seen first-hand the kindness, positivity and dedication James brings to everything he does,” he said.

“He inspires people when the going gets tough, and lifts those around him both on-and-off the track.

“His courage in facing this diagnosis is inspiring us once again.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for him and for his family. We want to come together as his friends, and as a community, to support him in any way we can.”

James’s wife, Sharon, said the support has meant everything.

“We are truly overwhelmed and deeply touched by the kindness and support of everyone in Run for Enda and the local community,” she said. “Our family never expected such a thoughtful gesture.

“It means more to us than we can say. The Run for Enda runners are like family to us and we are so grateful.”

Over the years, James has taken part in countless races including the Omagh Half Marathon, Parkruns, and marathons, and even completed the full ‘Alphabet’ of Parkruns across Ireland and beyond.

In 2021, he undertook an extraordinary challenge – running 365 separate 5ks in a single year, supported by his wife Sharon and lifelong friend Jim Mullan.