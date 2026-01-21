Company urged against ‘immediate shutdown’ of Dungannon facility

BUSINESS leaders in Dungannon have urged a company to ‘gradually’ close its facility in the town instead of having an ‘immediate shutdown’.

ABP Linden Foods yesterday announced it is to cease retail packing at its Linden facility based at Granville Industrial Estate in the town, with all 338 employees at the plant being told their jobs are now at risk.

The extent of the potential job losses has shocked the workforce and the local community.

Dungannon and South Tyrone Chamber of Commerce and Industry today said there was ‘deep concern’ about the proposed closure of the ABP facility.

“The business, located on the outskirts of the town, has played an important role as one of the area’s major food processors,” said a chamber spokesperson.

“The employment it has provided over the years has contributed significantly to the vibrancy and economic well-being of the town and wider community.

“While it is the prerogative of the factory owner to make their own business decisions, the Chamber would strongly urge that any job losses be implemented gradually rather than through a complete and immediate shutdown.

“A full closure would send shockwaves through the town and would be damaging for other local businesses, town centre traders, and property owners who provide rental accommodation for workers.”

ABP said they will seek to minimise the impact on those who are affected by yesterday’s announcement and this would include redeployment where possible.

The chamber spokesperson said the organisation is willing to provide a central space in the town centre for agencies to come together and provide an information clinic for employees concerned about their future.

“This would help reassure workers and ensure they have access to clear guidance and information on the options available to them,” added the spokesperson.