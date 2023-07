POLICE in Strabane are concerned for the whereabouts of Michella McSorely.

Michella was last seen at approximately 6am on Tuesday July 18 in the Clady area.

She is described as approximately 5ft 8 in height, slim build with long dark hair.

If you have any information on Michella’s whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 152 of 19/07/23.