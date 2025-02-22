Concern over bird poo problem at Derrychrin play park

Concerns have been raised about Tyrone play parks being located under overhead electricity cables.

Three play parks – Derrychrin play park, Coagh play park and Benburb play park – have cables directly overhead.

In the case of Derrychrin play park, bird roosting has led to fouling, and Northern Ireland Electricity is actively seeking to address this issue, in collaboration with relevant departments at Mid Ulster District Council.

The following play parks also have overhead cables in close proximity: Churchview, Drummullan; Mill Park, Tobermore; Glenone; Culnady; Alexander Park; and Monrush, Cookstown.

Commenting on the matter at a recent council meeting, Sinn Fein Councillor Gavin Bell said: “Having read the report, I see in particular that Derrychrin park site is the only site out of them all that’s badly impacted by bird fouling, so given that there is only one, and [out of] health and safety concerns for users and people visiting the park, I would like to make a proposal that the council endeavour to look into putting up bird deterrence on the line at that particular site, so if I could make [that] a proposal.”

Cllr Bell’s proposal was seconded by his party colleague Cllr John McNamee.

The relevant agenda item explained the issue is being looked into.

“In November 2023, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) requested a comprehensive list of play parks within the district where overhead cables are in close proximity to play areas,” the report stated.

“This initiative aimed to enable NIE to identify and address locations across Mid Ulster that are potentially affected by overhead cables.

“During the Development Committee meeting in December 2024, it was resolved that officers bring forward possible solutions to deter bird fouling from overhead powerlines for play equipment.

“Of particular concern is Derrychrin Play Park, where the issue of bird roosting on nearby overhead cables has been highlighted on a number of occasions in the past. This has resulted in increased fouling in the area, impacting the cleanliness and usability of the park.

“NIE have informed council officers that they have been actively working to resolve this issue, focusing on measures to mitigate bird roosting and improve the overall environment for park users.

“Collaborative efforts between NIE and council teams remain ongoing to address these concerns effectively, and to explore broader solutions for other affected sites.

“The council recognises the potential health, safety and aesthetic issues posed by overhead cables in play parks and recreation areas.”

There is ongoing communication with NIE to address the bird fouling issue at Derrychrin Play Park, and to explore mitigation strategies for the other two identified sites in Coagh and Benburb.

NIE have been asked to assess the feasibility of relocating the overhead cables or implementing alternative solutions, such as underground cabling, where practical.