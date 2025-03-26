Concerns around council’s 15% threshold for Irish street signs

A NEW policy allowing dual language street signs with just 15 per-cent resident approval has been passed by Derry City and Strabane District Council, despite concerns it is ‘undemocratic.’

The revised policy, first proposed in a 2021 council motion, reduces the threshold for bilingual signage approval within the council boundary. A single resident or councillor can request a sign, and if 15 per-cent of street residents on the electoral register support it, the council will approve the change.

Head of Environment and Building Control Conor Canning explained the policy is part of the Street Naming and Property Numbering Policy and follows a 12-week public consultation in mid-2024. Of 311 responses, many supported the changes, but concerns were raised, particularly from PUL (Protestant Unionist Loyalist) communities, that the Irish language could be imposed in certain areas. Some critics described the threshold as ‘too low’ and ‘dangerous.’

Advertisement

Derg councillor Derek Hussey strongly opposed the change, warning it could allow a minority to dictate signage decisions.

“Two members of this committee could propose something, and that would pass – where’s the democracy in that?” he said.

He argued that the existing policy, which required two-thirds of respondents to support bilingual signage, was effective and fair.

However Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail backed the new policy, calling it a boost for the Irish language revival.

Despite objections, the council voted 9-3 in favor of the policy.

A budget of £25,000 has been allocated for street naming, with approximately £8,000 spent annually on bilingual signage.