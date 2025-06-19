Concerns at reports of IT firm making Strabane staff redundant

CONCERNS have been raised over Allstate’s ‘lack of transparency’ amid reports of job losses in the Strabane workforce within the past few weeks.

The US insurance firm’s place in Strabane has been under scrutiny for a number of years since all employees were required to work from home upon closure of its Orchard Road Industrial Estate premises in June 2023.

However, sources have revealed to the Chronicle that a glut of company redundancies happened three weeks ago which included some of the local workforce. This newspaper contacted Allstate to seek clarification on the precise nature of the redundancies including how many employees Allstate still had in Strabane.

Advertisement

A brief statement from Allstate moved to assure people there would be ‘no Strabane-specific impact’, adding, “Allstate has continued to change the way it operates to better meet evolving customer needs globally. Strabane remains an important part of our global talent pool and our employees based there are currently leading on world class digital transformation work.”

However, the ongoing redundancies have not done anything to relieve the uncertainty felt by many.

Local representatives were quick to call on Allstate for clarification.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said, “I am deeply disappointed by further reports of job losses from Allstate’s Strabane based employees. This lack of transparency is unacceptable and is causing real distress to workers and their families. People deserve clear and honest answers about their future.

“The company’s mixed messages have only added to that uncertainty…

“It is imperative that Allstate provides clarity about its future plans and engages openly with both staff and elected representatives. The community in Strabane deserves to know the truth about what is happening.”

Joining in the condemnation was Cllr Raymond Barr. He remarked, “I had correspondence from an Allstate employee last week, anxious and worried about the prospect of redundancy. This employee told me it’s difficult to know just how may have been let go because working from home means staff are unable to see the physical effects, although they did suggest the number lay at around 50 staff.

Advertisement

“As before, the company is showing a total lack of respect and disregard for employees by their lack of consultation and transparency over the company’s plans for the future.”