Concerns grow for Pomeroy man missing in Florida

CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a 47-year-old Pomeroy man who has gone missing in Florida.

John McNamee’s car was found with the doors open close to a holiday inn in the Jacksonville area two weeks ago but there has been no contact from him or sightings of him since then.

A nearby forest has been extensively searched but there was sign of his whereabouts.

Local MP Michelle Gildernew, who is liaising with the family, tweeted that they are “frantic with worry about John”.

She is currently helping a family member to sort out documentation to travel to America.

Messages and photographs have been posted extensively across America in a bid to locate the father-of-three young girls.

He has lived in the US for ten years and worked as a roofing supervisor in the construction industry.

John’s cousin Michelle Rafferty, who put messages on social media in a bid to locate him, said, “I have been in touch with police in Jacksonville. It is very very worrying. His family is distraught with worry.

“Nobody has heard from him at all. We are just waiting to hear whether there are any developments and a family member is in the process of going over to Florida.

“We would appreciate if anyone could tag our posts on Facebook and social media to anyone from that area”.

The message reads, “The victim was reported missing by his family and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. We are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety. He is a white male, has an Irish accent, 5’5”, 145 lbs with green eyes and salt and pepper hair”.

“Anyone who makes contact with John McNamee or has information regarding his whereabouts please call +1-630-0500 Jacksonville Sheriff’s office / 630-2627 Missing Persons Unit.”

Alternatively information can be passed to John’s uncle, who also called John at 07800518083.