Concerns over what future holds for old Castlederg police station

CONCERNS have been raised over what will happen to the site of the former Castlederg Police Station after its recent sale.

The old station, located on the Castlefin Road closed in 2013 and was immediately put up for sale. A £250,000 deal between the Policing Board and Derg and District Cultural Association had been in the pipeline in 2022.

The reasons for the concerns stem from the fact that, as of yet, the identity of the buyer has not been revealed – although local political representatives are delighted that the site will finally be rejuvenated.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Sinn Féin Cllr Ruairi McHugh said, “While details of the buyer have still to be confirmed, it has always been Sinn Féin’s view that this massive site in the centre of the town should be positively utilized for the economic and social regeneration of the area and we look forward to hearing the buyer’s investment plans for the site in due course.”

The UUP’s Derek Hussey agreed with Cllr McHugh on the positives but sought clarity over the new tenants.

He remarked, “While it is great news that this facility s to be brought back into use once more, I do have concerns over what the exact use of the site will be going forward. It isn’t unusual for a buyer not to be disclosed straight away, as far as I know the site went out to public auction.

“It has become rather an unsightly since being left derelict and I welcome the potential for the place to be rejuvenated for the benefit of Castlederg, even if we don’t know the exact nature of the plans for the station going forward. Until we lean who bought it and what their intentions are, it wouldn’t be wise to comment further.”