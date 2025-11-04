Concerns raised about careless driving at Omagh’s Dublin Road

POLICE in Omagh have received a number of reports recently from residents in the Dublin Road area who have expressed concern about anti-social and careless driving.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “Issues raised have included speeding, careless or dangerous manoeuvres, screeching tyres, excessive noise from modified exhausts and drivers revving their engines and holding their car in gear for longer than necessary in order to generate as much noise as possible.

“Some drivers are even using the underpass to amplify their vehicle noise.

“For people living in this area, this is disruptive and is obviously negatively impacting on their quality of life within their own homes.

“The behaviour also poses obvious risks to these drivers themselves and other road users.”

Chief Inspector Dodds stressed that public roads are not race tracks, nor a place to show off vehicles.

“We understand the enthusiasm that exists among some regarding their cars, but road safety must always come first.

“Local officers will be carrying out additional patrols and operations to identify anyone involved in any behaviour that constitutes a criminal offence and there will be repercussions for those caught – including fixed penalty notices, cars being seized and court appearances.

“We will also be working with colleagues in DVA to detect and prosecute illegal vehicle modifications.

“We urge anyone who knows of dangerous driving in their area to note down the registration details of the offending vehicles and contact police immediately on 101, always 999 in an emergency. You can also make a report online to us via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Please remember the Fatal Five – Don’t ever drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t get careless; always wear your seat belt; and never use your mobile phone while driving.”