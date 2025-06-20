Concerns raised about copper mine plans near Tyrone village

AN international mining company has announced plans to explore for copper near the village of Cappagh, identifying an historic quarry site of as a potential new resource.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC, which is based in Dublin and Clare, was recently awarded an exploration licence covering parts of Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh, and Derry.

The company, which primarily focuses on mineral projects in Ireland and Finland, believes the historic Cappagh Copper Mine could be a ‘significant new copper target’.

Advertisement

“The identification of the historic Cappagh Copper Mine within the recently granted KDR4 licence area is a very exciting development for the company,” said Maureen Jones, managing director of Karelian Diamonds.

“It complements our existing understanding of the region’s broader mineral prospectivity, providing a tangible copper target. We look forward to commencing a comprehensive exploration programme to unlock the full potential of this area.”

Karelian said the initial phase of exploration will involve geological mapping and geochemical sampling, drawing on a database of information related to copper, nickel, and platinum group elements within its licensed areas.

However, the development has prompted concern from some local representatives and community groups, who have raised questions about environmental impacts and community involvement.

“This could very well damage the ecological and local environment,” said Mid Ulster independent councillor Kevin McElvogue.

“The question has to be asked as to whether the local community was involved in this decision.”

Cllr McElvogue pointed to the ongoing work of the Cappagh Regeneration Group, which is developing nearby Altmore Forest and Cappagh Ponds for environmental and recreational purposes.

Advertisement

“We should be pouring resources into this type of project, and not copper mining,” he added.