Concert and disco will celebrate 20 years of The Saturday Club

A NIGHT of merriment and festivity is in store for all involved in ‘The Saturday Club’ as they celebrate their wonderful work in the community over the past 20 years.

The Saturday Club will be marking its anniversary with a special concert and disco in the Silverbirch Hotel on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm.

A highlight of the concert, which is an exciting opportunity for the members to showcase their talents, and put on a show for their friends and family, will be a live performance of the ‘Saturday Club News’ – something which the club was due to perform back in April 2020.

“Our kids cannot wait for the night,” said co-founder, Margaret Wilkinson. “I don’t even know some of the surprises our volunteers have in-store, but it is sure to be an unforgettable occasion, and I do hope anyone who’s helped us throughout the years gets a ticket to celebrate with us.”

For the past 20 years, The Saturday Club has been providing respite on the last Saturday of every month for children with special needs. The club provides a safe space for kids to make friends outside of school, gain confidence and support one another, with parents also finding support from one another.

Since its establishment, it is estimated that the club has welcomed approximately 200 children and young people, and over 2,000 volunteers from local schools.

“When we first started the club, I thought that it would be an outlet for parents and it would help them,” Margaret said. “I didn’t anticipate just how much the kids would get out of it, and how useful it would be for the volunteers, who otherwise may not have any experience with disabilities.”

Margaret has encouraged anyone who has gotten involved with The Saturday Club either in the past or presently, to come along and join in with the truly memorable evening.

The Saturday Club’s special concert and disco to celebrate its 20 year anniversary will take place in the Silverbirch Hotel on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £5, can be obtained through The Saturday Club’s Instagram or Facebook or by emailing ‘saturdayclubomagh@gmail.com’.