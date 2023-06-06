Conference to kickstart conversation on housing across Mid Ulster

A MAJOR conference is set to take place in Cookstown next Monday (June 12) that will focus on numerous issues surrounding housing throughout the Mid Ulster Area.

The first public conference of its kind, the event intends to focus on starting the conversation in relation to housing supply and will be hosted by Paddy Gray OBE, who is Professor of Housing at Ulster University.

Housing is an important issue for many residents as Mid Ulster currently has one of the fastest growing populations in the country – and with that comes the challenge of meeting the demand for new homes in our towns and villages.

Mid Ulster Housing Forum have set out four key topic areas which will come under the spotlight at the conference: Housing supply strategy; social and affordable housing; private sector housing and a Local Development Plan.

The conference will bring together a number of key private and public bodies, including government departments, council officers, planners, estate agents, developers, architects and the community sector, in an effort to start the discussion on housing supply and find the best possible way forward.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Corá Corry said, “Housing is a key issue in Mid Ulster, so it is very welcome to see all the relevant agencies from across the sector, coming together to identify the key issues which need to be addressed.

“Mid Ulster has one of the fastest growing populations, so there is a high demand for housing both in the social and private sector and as a council I am delighted that we are providing a platform to inform and discuss the issues, at this local level.

“We want to ensure that every resident has access to good quality affordable homes.”

Conference host Paddy Gray OBE added, “Housing is not just about bricks and mortar. Good housing and homes support our health, our wellbeing, our life chances and our job prospects.

“Everyone should have a home that brings them those chances and opportunities.”

The conference will run from 9.30am until 1pm at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown on Monday June 12.

To register for the free event, please email to anne.barrett@midulstercouncil.org.