Conjoined twins separated after successful operation

The family of conjoined baby twins, Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson, have asked well-wishers and supporters to continue to pray for their daughters’ recovery following their successful operation last week.

Annabelle and Isabelle were born at the University College Hospital, London to parents Hannah and Dan from Toomebridge, Co Antrim. Hannah is from the Tamnamore area in the Dungannon district.

The babies were born with separate hearts and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, have one leg each and a shared fused leg.

Advertisement

A Just Giving page set up online, which aimed to raise £5,000 to help the girls and their family, has already raised more than £21,400.

On Saturday, the couple revealed on the Facebook page ‘Bateson Conjoined Twins’ that their daughters were due to have surgery last Monday.

Thousands of people sent their best wishes and prayers as well as re-posted the message.

On Wednesday night, the family posted again to let people know that “Annie and Issie have been separated.”

The statement read, “It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is a long recovery in front of them and we expect there to be some bumps along

the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.”

They also thanked everyone for their prayers and the team that carried out the girls’ surgery.

Advertisement

The statement concluded, “Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

“Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters. Lots of love Annie, Issie, Dan & Hannah.”