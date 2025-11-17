Conor Meyler takes defamation case against Irish Post

TYRONE footballer Conor Meyler has taken a defamation article against the Irish Post over an article published in January.

The action is being taken against the Irish Post Media Ltd and has joined parent company The Color Company (TM) Ltd, Poland Street, London, England, as a co-defendant in the case.

At the High Court today, Ray Motherway BL, instructed by P.A. Duffy & Co Solicitors, successfully applied to Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell to have the Color Company joined as co-defendants and opened papers in the case.

Mr Meyler alleges that the Irish Post published an article in January of this year which contained details about him that were untrue.

As a consequence, Mr Meyler claims to have suffered loss, damage, inconvenience, expense, distress, embarrassment, annoyance and anxiety.

The Omagh St Enda’s clubman has been part of the Tyrone Senior Intercounty set-up since 2015. He has won three Ulster Senior Football Championship titles and played a leading role in Tyrone’s run to a fourth ever All-Ireland SFC title in 2021, for which he subsequently received an All-Star and nomination for the Footballer of the Year award.