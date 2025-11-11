Controversial recycling booking system set to proceed

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to introduce a compulsory booking system at all recycling centres in the Omagh district looks set to proceed – despite public concern.

The proposal is part of a £4 million programme of what Fermanagh and Omagh District Council describe as ‘health and safety improvements’, due to be implemented within the next two years.

However, many ratepayers have criticised the idea, saying it would disadvantage elderly people and those not comfortable using mobile phones or computers.

Councillors, meanwhile, have warned against what they called ‘misinformation and scaremongering’ about the changes and have called for a clear public awareness campaign.

While some members had previously signalled opposition to the move, the council’s environmental services committee was told last week that the system is required to enhance safety standards at

sites.

Director of environment and place, John News, said the proposal had been discussed at a councillor workshop in September, where members recognised the ‘primacy of health and safety considerations’.

He stressed that the booking process must be ‘as simple as possible’, allow unlimited visits, and include a telephone booking option alongside online access.

Mr News also said there would be ‘early, sustained and effective engagement’ with residents before any rollout, while pedestrian access would be maintained and vehicle-pedestrian barriers introduced.

The review follows recommendations from the Health and Safety Executive and feedback from residents and staff.

Sinn Féin councillor Debbie Coyle urged the council to be careful about how it communicates the plan.

“When we talk about an online system, anyone who isn’t online starts to panic,” she said. “That’s where the scaremongering comes in.

“It’s important people know they can book in person, on the phone, or online. We need to provide clear information on how it will work and the timescale.”