Convicted Omagh stalker branded an ‘idiot’ by judge

AN Omagh man branded an ‘idiot’ by a judge has accepted breaching a court order designed to stop him stalking his victim.

Raymond Newell (51), of Old Mountfield Road, appeared at the County Court in Omagh this week, where his suspended sentence was upheld.

Newell was convicted last month of breaching a stalking prevention order by loitering outside his victim’s home, an area he is banned from entering.

The breach took place on November 27 last year, when he was seen outside the woman’s house before ‘scurrying away’ after being spotted.

He denied the offence, claiming he had been at home at the time, but was found guilty.

Initially, Newell appealed both the conviction and sentence.

However, defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan told the court that after ‘lengthy discussions’, his client had decided to accept the conviction and proceed with an appeal against sentence only.

Mr O’Sullivan said Newell now wanted to ‘put these offences behind him’, describing the breach as being at the ‘lower end’ of offending.

But His Honour Judge Philip Babington showed little sympathy, telling the defendant bluntly, “You are really an idiot.”

The judge said Newell had knowingly breached his stalking prevention order and was caught after the victim ‘rightly’ reported him to police.

He added that had the victim been called to give evidence, he would have ‘accepted her credibility completely’.

Judge Babington upheld the original sentence of three months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and confirmed that the stalking prevention order would remain in force until 2029.

Addressing the victim, the judge said, “Don’t hesitate to report if Newell breaches the order again… he will face prison if he does.”