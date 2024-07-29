Convicted rapist jailed for stalking Derg mum

A CONVICTED rapist has been jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to stalking a Castlederg mother.

Desmond Leitch (36), of Skelpy, Castlefin in Co Donegal, was sentenced at Strabane Magistrates Court for committing the offence

on dates between May 21 and

May 23.

In her sentencing remarks, District Judge Alana McSorley observed that it had been a ‘calculated and sinister’ offence that left the victim ‘terrified’.

The court heard that the stalking charge related to a series of events starting on May 21, when the victim saw Leitch in a convenience store in Castlederg with his sister.

While all parties were aware of each other, there was no conversation or interactions at this point. The complainant returned home and later received messages via Facebook from a profile in Leitch’s sister’s name, asking, “Are you looking for a man?”

She declined, but a follow-up reply was, “I’ve a good-looking man if you’re interested. Desmond Leitch, my brother… This boy wants to chat to you.”

This was followed by a phone call initiated by the sister’s profile which the complainant answered, expecting it to be a female, however a male identified himself as Mr McKnight.

Another male voice was in the background whom Mr McKnight referred to as ‘Dessie’ and the conversation centred on whether she wished to meet him. She repeatedly said ‘no’ and ended the call.

Despite this a further message asked if ‘Dessie’ could meet her, followed by a missed call, neither of which she answered.

The following day a message was received from the Facebook profile asking, “Are you looking Desmond’s number?”

The complainant did not reply.

On May 23, a further message was received. This, too, was unanswered with the complainant believing that if she didn’t engage, Leitch would ‘get the hint’, although she was becoming increasingly uneasy.

Later that day, while driving near her home, the woman observed him walking in the direction of Castlederg, then turning around and running after her car. She got into her house but Leitch began knocking her front door. Terrified, she ran upstairs and hid in a bedroom; she had since become aware of his previous offending. Leitch remained outside for around 45 minutes and the complainant alerted police.

Leitch’s sister confirmed he had borrowed her phone and, when it was returned, she noticed messages had been sent.

He was arrested and denied stalking or harassing the complainant but accepted being outside her home maintaining that he, “only wanted to have a chat about her possibly going on a date”. In addition, he denied sending all but the final Facebook message and, while present when they were sent, he claimed to be unaware of the content.

Since his arrest, Leitch was denied bail and remanded in custody, before he appeared via videolink at Strabane Magistrates Court.

An earlier hearing in the case had heard that, prior to his latest offending, Leitch had only recently released from prison after serving a sentence for rape in Republic of Ireland.

Last week, defence counsel Stephen Mooney told the court that Leitch’s previous record made this offence a ‘very serious case’.

Mr Mooney added that the only mitigation that could be offered is Leitch’s early plea of guilt, which spared court time, police investigation and for the victim to be spared from giving evidence in court.

Leitch was handed a sentence of nine months in prison, accompanied by a five-year restraining order in favour of the victim, to include an exclusion zone from the woman and a no-contact order.