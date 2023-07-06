Cookstown GAA: We will support all those who witnessed incident

FR Rock’s Cookstown have issued a statement in response to tonight’s alleged stabbing incident in the town at an underage game against Fintona.

Police were called to the scene and have detained a man following a serious incident at tonight’s U-16 Championship semi-final between Cookstown and Fintona. It has been confirmed that the victim has been taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

Cookstown’s GAA club have released a statement this evening stating as follows:

: “Following a very serious incident at Padráig O’ Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under 16 Championship match, our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

“The club will be making no further comment on this.”