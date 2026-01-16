Advertisement

Cookstown house ransacked by masked men during burglary

  • 16 January 2026
Cookstown house ransacked by masked men during burglary
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 January 2026
Less than a minute

POLICE are investigating a burglary at a house in Cookstown.

Shortly before 7.30pm last night, January 15, it was reported that a house alarm was sounding at an address in Forthill Rise and three masked men had been observed leaving the property.

The suspects were then seen to get into a vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured, older model Audi and make off in the direction of Westland Road South.

The house was found to have been ransacked.

Detectives investigating this crime are keen to hear from witnesses, those with information or anyone who captured doorbell, dash-cam or any other footage in the area that could assist the investigation.

Please call police on 101 quoting reference 1322 15/01/26 or submit information online via our website.

Related posts:

Police seize huge amount of counterfeit goods in Cookstown £430,000 to be spent on cycleway extension in Cookstown “Taylor will always be with me,” says his heartbroken sister
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY