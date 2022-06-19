Cookstown in shock at murder of well-known pensioner

A PENSIONER who was murdered in Cookstown has been described as well-liked and well-known in the local community.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and the murder probe launched after the body of a 77-year-old woman was found in her home in the town on Sunday morning.

As news of the death at Ratheen Avenue emerged yesterday, it sent shockwaves across the entire Cookstown area.

Councillor John McNamee said he knew the victim and shared the sense of shock.

“I have been speaking to quite a few people today and everyone had heard that this woman had died,” he said.

“When you hear that she died in suspicious circumstances, it really is very shocking and there is also a great deal of sadness, as many knew her and she was very well respected. Everybody’s thoughts are with the family.”