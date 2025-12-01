Cookstown Leisure Centre to close for two days next week

COOKSTOWN Leisure Centre will be closed on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12 to allow for the replacement of the building’s mains water pumps, Mid Ulster District Council has announced.

During this essential work, the centre will have no water supply, meaning that toilets, showers, and heating will be unavailable, and the building cannot operate safely for the public. The replacement is being carried out proactively to avoid a more disruptive, longer closure should the current pumps fail.

The work must take place during normal working hours to ensure full building management support and safe delivery.

While Cookstown Leisure Centre is closed, customers -including those on household memberships – can use council leisure facilities in Dungannon, Magherafelt and Maghera at no additional cost. Customers with swimming lessons scheduled during the closure will be contacted and offered either a refund or a discount on their next lesson block, based on their preference.

The centre will re-open as normal on Saturday, December 13.

A council spokesperson said, “This short closure is essential to carry out critical water pump replacement that will ensure Cookstown Leisure Centre can continue to operate safely and reliably.

“Addressing this now helps us avoid a longer unplanned closure in the future.

“We thank all our users for their patience and understanding.”