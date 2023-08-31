Cookstown man accused of murder

A COOKSTOWN man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cornelius O’Neill in Co Derry last week.

Jason Spence (33), of Millburn Street, appeared before Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He is accused of stabbing 56-year-old Cornelius O’Neill in Kilrea last Tuesday (August 29).

Advertisement

Spence confirmed he understood the charge against him.

A PSNI officer told the court he could connect the defendant to the single count of murder.

No application for bail was made on the defendant’s behalf, with his lawyer telling the court Spence had a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

He added that a mental health assessment would be required.

District judge Barney McElholm ordered the assessment be carried out.

The defendant will appear again before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on September 20.