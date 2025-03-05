Cookstown man allegedly offering to sell firearms on Snapchat

A COOKSTOWN man has been remanded in custody after police uncovered Snapchat messages allegedly offering to sell firearms and large quantities of cocaine.

Alan Donaghy, 32, of Killymoon Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with possessing a Glock firearm and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A detective told the court that police searched a property in Maghera on February 20 as part of an investigation into drugs and firearms. While no contraband was found, officers recovered a phone linked to Donaghy.

An examination of the device revealed Snapchat messages allegedly showing Donaghy offering a Glock 19 and a Glock 17 for £5,000.

Further messages suggested he was willing to supply two kilograms of cocaine, valued at £29,000 per kilo.

The court heard that Donaghy refused to provide his phone passcode, and police are still working to extract further data.

Opposing bail, the detective highlighted that Donaghy was on licence after serving part of a six-year sentence for possessing three-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine.

Released in July 2024, he now faces fresh allegations within six months of his release.

A defence barrister argued that Donaghy had been engaging well with probation and claimed the messages were mere ‘bravado’ that should be taken ‘with a pinch of salt’.

He also pointed out that no firearms or drugs were recovered. However, District Judge Francis Rafferty ruled that Donaghy was not a suitable candidate for bail due to the risk of reoffending and ordered him to remain in custody.

He is set to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court again on March 26, with a fresh bail application expected to be made to the High Court.