A Cookstown man has been convicted of raping a child along with multiple other offences, including possessing a vast hoard of indecent images.

Jason Harkness, 30, from Drum Road, had denied multiple charges of raping and sexually assaulting the child on dates between 2019 and 2021, as well as possessing indecent child images and extreme pornography.

He stood trial at Dungannon Crown Court, insisting the female child’s allegations were lies.

She had made a number of disclosures setting out how Harkness had raped her with the abuse beginning when he encouraged her into a bedroom, placed her face down on a bed and holding her down with one hand while raping her.

It is also stated he frequently washed her in the shower, taking longer than necessary and sexually touching her.

Rape occurred more than once and there were several incidents of oral sex.

A medical examination found evidence consistent with abuse.

As the child disclosed, Harkness would text her to “come to him for fun”, police seized his phones and when analysed thousands of indecent images of children were discovered.

Officers stopped categorisation on reaching 1651 images out of a hoard of 135,249, with these in all three classifications of seriousness as well as four of an extreme pornographic nature.

It emerged during the investigation stage social services asked Harkness to remove himself from the general area to enable a care plan to be put in place for the child but he refused.

When arrested and charged, bail was granted on very strict conditions, including a ban on all internet-capable devices.

Within a few weeks, however, Harkness was back in court for breaching this after devices were found in his home.

While his partner claimed these belonged to her and he had no access to them, police found no effort to reduce the likelihood of this.

Harkness was readmitted to bail and no further breaches occurred.

Throughout the trial, Harkess maintained his innocence on all charges insisting the victim was making the allegations up and he had no idea why she would do this.

The jury retired to consider the 15 charges and after deliberating for just over four hours returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

Judge Brian Sherrard thanked the jury for their attention and due to the nature of the trial excused them for future service for 10 years and advised counselling was available should they wish to avail of it.

The defence conceded the convictions change the position of bail but nonetheless applied for Harkness to be released to allow him to sort matters at his home and with his partner.

“He is not blind to the fact that he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence for these matters so any period of time on bail will be relatively short and I am mindful he no longer enjoys the presumption of innocence, along with risk factors which may be of concern” said the defence.

Judge Sherrard replied: “By any measure these are very serious convictions and the sentence will inevitably be custodial. The balance has shifted entirely. I’m against continuing bail and accordingly I am demanding the defendant in custody.”

Pre-sentence reports are to be prepared and the defence advised they are considering if any other assessments will be sought.

Meanwhile Harkness was ordered to sign the sex-offender register, the duration of which will be decided at sentencing which will take place on January 24.