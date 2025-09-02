Cookstown man convicted of revenge porn against ex-partner

A Cookstown man convicted of multiple charges against his former partner including revenge porn, insisted he was not at fault and the victim was to blame for everything.

Kyle Ashley Stinson (41), from Edinburgh Drive, denied disclosing a private sexual image, harassment, breaching the Restraining Order and engaging in abusive behaviour likely to cause physical or psychological harm.

The offending occurred between January 10 and March 19.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the victim contacted police due to ongoing harassment and despite being subject to a Restraining Order, Stinson had been contacting her continuously by Facebook Messenger using the profile name Sebastian Forbes.

There were also numerous phone calls and he threatened that if she blocked him, he would, ‘get on a bus, come to her home and go at her’.

On March 18, she decided to delete her entire Facebook content but still received over 250 messages, the majority being ‘abusive and jealous’.

Stinson then began messaging her current partner, and sent him an image of her topless.

When arrested Stinson denied the messages were abusive or pestering and contended the victim-partner initiated contact and he ‘foolishly’ reciprocated.

With bail refused he remained in custody until last month having served the equivalent of any sentence if convicted.

He denied all charges and during a contested hearing maintained the victim was to blame.

He confirmed using the profile Sebastian Forbes as, “A private cruising option because my previous account was stalked by (victim). I have a family connection to Forbes and I have a preference for the name Sebastian.”

He claimed, “We were of an engaged status. I had become (victim’s) unpaid caregiver. At times it was troublesome and I was attacked by her family. Things became very tense. It was a long and toxic relationship.”

Stinson confirmed sending the victim messages, “In anger and disappointment. It was me using her words against her. I’d copped on to her drug abuse and cheating. Then she’d talk about suicide when she was losing the argument. It was dreadful. I wasn’t really allowed to have a life.”

When quizzed on the revenge porn image Stinson replied, “I don’t have any knowledge of it. I was only made aware by police. I told them I hadn’t seen it before. I’m not that bad … I theorised (victim) sent it herself. She had a habit of being unrequited, angry, vengeful and would seek attention elsewhere. There were no porn images. There was one seven second video of her pleading with me and saying she couldn’t move on without me. … It was just a toxic relationship.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty enquired, “Are you making the case (victim) accessed your phone, took an image of herself and sent it to her partner?”

Stinson replied, “Yes, but I wasn’t aware of the image until police showed it to me.”

The judge asked if he sent messages repeatedly saying, ‘F** you, f*** you, f*** you.”

“I was angry, but I wasn’t drunk,” replied Stinson.

Judge Raffery quoted another message, “I suppose getting full with old boyfriends and getting new punters is way more seductive than being with me.”

“That’s because she said on multiple occasions she wanted me back,” said Stinson.

“Saw you pretend you’re single and under 30,” read the judge.

Stinson replied, “(Victim) often changed her age online and I was getting tired of it.”

Having heard enough Judge Rafferty promptly convicted Stinson on all counts telling him, “You have formed an impression that you are a clever fellow. Your evasiveness and attempt to obstruct says otherwise. You have carried out a campaign against this woman and you have a history.”

He imposed a total of 10 months imprisonment but Stinson walked free having served the sentence on remand.

Judge Rafferty also extended the existing Restraining Order for a further two years.