Cookstown man refused bail over seized drugs worth £300,000

A COOKSTOWN man accused of possessing almost £300,000 of drugs has been remanded in custody.

Patrick Geary (58), from Keenaghan Road, Cookstown is charged with possessing, attempting to possess and intending to supply cannabis.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

He explained police attended Geary’s home last Thursday (July 13) after a postal interception of a package containing 4.3 kilograms of cannabis with a street value of around £87,000.

Geary was not present at the time and entry had to be forced however he arrived during the search after being contacted by his partner and co-accused.

Items seized included 1.5kgs of suspected herbal cannabis, 500gs of suspected cannabis resin, a large quantity of deal bags and two sets of weighing scales.

There were also keys to two properties associated with the co-accused in the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas.

Two postal seizures had been addressed to these properties both containing suspected herbal cannabis, bringing the total drugs seized to an estimated overall value of £294,000.

Geary and his partner were arrested, but she was later released on bail.

During interview, Geary claimed to owe £8,500 in gambling debts and was storing the drugs in an attempt to repay this.

He stated he would be contacted by phone and a person would collect the drugs, but he refused to provide any names as, “he believes he is under some sort of stranglehold”.

Geary then claimed not to have a phone as it had fallen in a river, but changed this to contend he tried destroy it prior to his arrival at his home on the day of the search, finally conceding he placed it into a friend’s pocket.

It has still not been recovered.

Opposing bail the officer said Geary had 56 previous convictions, although none are drugs-related.

He said, “There is evidence and possibly more held on the phone which the defendant has admitted attempting to destroy, to prevent access. He also stated he would be better off in custody where he would be at less risk.”

The defence argued Geary should be treated equally to his co-accused, pointing out he cooperated with police, directing them to a kitchen cupboard where the drugs were stored.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan observed, “There’s something going on here which the court is not fully aware of. The defendant needs to get that phone to police and until he does, I will not be granting bail.”

Geary was remanded in custody to appear again by videolink later this month.