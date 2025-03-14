This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Cookstown police have arrested a man suspected of stealing mail

  • 14 March 2025
14 March 2025
POLICE in Cookstown investigating reports of theft of mail have arrested a man after carrying out a search of a property in the Maghera during a search earlier today.

Officers seized electrical items following a search of a property in the Knockcloghrim area of Maghera.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with mail and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Enquiries into a number of reports of missing mail are ongoing and detectives are working alongside colleagues in Royal Mail as part of the investigation.

The PSNI hav said that they would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101.

 

