Cookstown road closed after ‘serious road traffic collision’

  • 10 October 2025
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 October 2025
THE Pomeroy Road in Cookstown is closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road due to what police have described as a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”

