Cookstown road closed after ‘serious road traffic collision’

THE Pomeroy Road in Cookstown is closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road due to what police have described as a ‘serious road traffic collision’.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”
