Cookstown woman caught driving four times over the limit

A COOKSTOWN woman who drove while intoxicated has been handed a disqualification after a judge described her as ‘a danger to the road.’

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Kathy Patterson (43) of Lissan Road.

The court heard that on October 25, police were on patrol in the Fairhill Road area of Cookstown when they stopped Patterson and noted a smell of alcohol.

Patterson failed a roadside breath test and when taken into custody, a second reading of 135ml was recorded.

A defence solicitor told the court that they recognised the aggravated features of the case and noted a previous offence on her record of a similar nature.

The court heard that Patterson had been drinking the night before and was in “no fit state to drive.”

District Judge Rafferty noted that Patterson was four times over the limit, describing her as a ‘danger to the road’.

Judge Rafferty also noted the similar offending in 2018.

Patterson was disqualified from driving for four years and six months and handed a £350 fine.