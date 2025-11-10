Cookstown woman wins top award at college prizegiving

A TYRONE woman was among those who were celebrated during a special awards ceremony in Greenmount for excellence in Floristry and Horticulture.

Hosted by CAFRE, the awards Day marked student achievements on Level 2 Floristry, Horticulture and Agriculture courses and Level 3 student attainments in Horticulture, Agriculture, Land-based Engineering and Poultry.

During the prestigious event, Joanne Quinn from Cookstown was awarded the Victoria Rose Bowl for progress in practical floristry on the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Floristry.

Joining CAFRE staff on the platform party to congratulate the students were chairperson for the event, Tracey Teague, head of Climate Change and science innovation group, DAERA and guest speaker, Joe McDonald, UK head of corporate affairs at Asda.

Adam Ferguson, horticulture senior lecturer congratulated the students on their success.

“Although the term Horticulture broadly groups all of our students together, Floristry and Horticulture students embark on unique and exciting career paths,” he said.

“Level 2 Horticulture students had several opportunities to visit and work in some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful gardens. Their practical skills were put to the challenge through mass bulb planting on Yew Tree Walk at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens,” added Mr Ferguson.

“Meanwhile seven Royal Portrush Greenkeepers have successfully completed Level 2 and Level 3 Sports Turf part-time programmes through CAFRE.

“I greatly admire your drive to expand your knowledge and skills, to make you more adaptable and versatile in your chosen career.”

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, as you proudly carry this well-earned achievement into your future careers.”