Cormac thankful for all the support from back home

A CASTLEDERG man currently undergoing pioneering treatment for a life-threatening brain tumour in Texas has extended his thanks to everyone back home for their unwavering support.

After a massive fund-raising effort Cormac McLaughin and his brother Darragh were able to travel to America to undergo the treatment.

Speaking to the Chronicle from Texas this week, Darragh explained, “Cormac has been on the clinical trial drug now since the end of May.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately Cormac’s symptoms are increasing and becoming more pronounced. The doctors here have been very proactive in assessing the situation and adapting the treatment plan for Cormac. They haven’t sat on their hands and are moving quickly, realising that the time to act is now.

“It’s essential to look at everything to try to stop the tumour, giving the trial drug the best chance of working longer term. We are starting further treatments this week to try to stop the tumour in its tracks.”

Not having a permanent base means the brothers are living out of a hotel room which has added to the arduous task.

Darragh explained, “It’s really hard on everyone being so far from home and living in a hotel room isn’t ideal, but the support we have had from various quarters here has been immense. Texas has a bustling Irish community and the local Celtic Supporters’ Club has also been great to us. Some of the club have been taking the time to meet us, and to take me and Cormac out for dinner or for a wee drive, just to break the monotony of sitting in a hotel room. We’re also lucky to have family only a couple of hours away and that’s lifted the spirits. Cormac really misses everyone back home, and his wife Krystal who is still in Hong Kong.”

Back in Tyrone various fundraising efforts have been on-going to help Cormac with his treatment and the entire McLaughlin family has been overwhelmed by the support.

Darragh added “It’s been amazing to see the great fundraising efforts recently from home, with so many different things going on. Our friends back home have been fundraising around the clock, getting much-needed funds together and raising awareness of Cormac’s cause, people like Clodagh at Castle Coffee, Emma Lynch Creations, Castlederg Sinn Féin, the Sportsman’s Inn Castlederg. There was a Aghyaran parish coffee morning and Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan in Castlederg, held a Darkness Into Light walk and a collection at a recent game, all ably organised by Brian Meehan.

“People have been tireless in their efforts to support Cormac, something for which we’re all eternally grateful. The support has been so great and I’d like to extend our sincerest and heartfelt thanks from everyone in the family. Every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated.

Advertisement

“The on-going medical costs are huge, and we know we wouldn’t be here without everyone continuing to back us up,” Darragh added.