Coroner to consider referring inquest evidence to PPS

THE coroner at the inquest into the death of 22-year-old Darryl Thompson is considering whether to refer aspects of the case to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) following starkly conflicting evidence at Banbridge Courthouse today.

The inquest, which resumed today after being adjourned in April, is examining the events leading up to the young Beragh man being struck and killed on the M1 on November 10, 2018.

Four people were in the vehicle returning from a drift event near Loughgall: Darryl Thompson, Dominic Daly, Tiernan Sutton and front-seat passenger Kellie Keenan.

During her evidence at the inquest today, Ms Keenan told the coroner there had been a fist-fight between Darryl and Mr Daly, first inside the vehicle and then on the hard shoulder.

Asked directly what happened moments before the collision, she said Mr Daly had ‘punched him and then pushed him onto the road’, confirming again that Darryl had been pushed.

However, in strongly contrasting evidence, Tiernan Sutton – who now lives in Australia and initially gave police a false name because he was driving while disqualified – denied any fight had taken place.

He said the pair had only argued about wearing a seatbelt and insisted that ‘no punches were thrown’.

Mr Sutton said Darryl walked onto the motorway of his own accord while looking at his phone, though the coroner noted the phone was later found in the young man’s pocket.

The coroner, Louisa Fee, told the court she would take time to consider all the evidence gathered since the inquest opened earlier this year.

She said she would deliver her findings as soon as possible and is giving ‘due consideration’ to whether a referral to the PPS is required.

Ms Fee expressed her sympathy to Mr Thompson’s family, acknowledging their patience during what she described as a long and difficult process.