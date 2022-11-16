Cost of A5 project rises to £1.6 billion

The much-delayed A5 dual carriageway proposed to replace the existing route through Tyrone is now expected to cost £1.6 billion.

The latest figures have been provided by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) this week, as they launched a consultation on fresh information relating to the project.

It is now 13 years since the A5 was first proposed in 2009. But hopes to start the work have since been dashed by legal challenges to the scheme which, if and when it is completed, will see a dual carriageway going all the way from Newbuildings outside Derry to Aughnacloy.

The figure of £1.6 billion has, according to the department, been based on the cost of the scheme at prices for the second quarter of 2022 and takes into account future inflation between this year and 2028, when it is hoped that the project will finally be completed.

With the Irish Government pledge to commit £400 million, this leaves Stormont to foot the bill for £1.2 billion.

A series of documents under the heading of ‘A5 Supplementary Environment Information’ were published earlier this week.

They have begun a consultation on the additional documents which runs until December 23.

They said that all previous representations about the project in response to information published in March 2022 will also be taken into account by the department and it is not necessary to re-submit them.

The new reports relate to information on a fresh Outline Business Case, updates and additional information on scheme alternatives, the phasing of the scheme, agricultural impacts and further background information on proposed mitigation measures on the Tully Bog Special Area of Conservation.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley, has appealed for people to ensure that representations to the reconvened public inquiry into the A5, due to begin in January, reflect what she says is the overwhelming support for the scheme.

She added, “I would encourage

people to mobilise to show support

for the A5 upgrade by making a representation to the reconvened public inquiry.”