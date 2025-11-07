Council agrees to spend instead of save an an extra £350,000

A FUND of £350,000 that had been earmarked for council reserves will now be redirected to support a wide range of community initiatives across Fermanagh and Omagh, including breakfast clubs, animal welfare, Christmas parking schemes, dual-language road signs, and the Irish Unity Working Group.

The money had initially been set aside for an increase in councillors’ allowances, but with around £350,000 unspent, councillors voted to reinvest it directly into local projects.

At this week’s monthly council meeting, the original motion, proposed by UUP councillor Mark Ovens, called for the money to be allocated to community and voluntary groups instead of being placed in reserves.

“As councillors, our priority should be to the local community and ratepayers,” Cllr Ovens said.

“Rather than transferring £350,000 into reserves, we should ensure it goes directly into additional funding for community and voluntary groups.”

He suggested the council’s plan to move the funds into reserves was linked to the Lakeland Forum redevelopment, a claim that drew strong reaction from Sinn Féin members.

Two amendments were tabled.

The first, from DUP councillor Aaron Elliott, proposed using the funds for tourism and business support, but it was defeated.

The second, from Sinn Féin councillor Debbie Coyle, was carried and set out specific community-focused allocations.

Cllr Coyle said £200,000 would go directly to charities such as food banks, the Red Cross, and St Vincent de Paul to help alleviate poverty.

“This is about targeting those most in need,” she said. “It addresses poverty, supports local schools and breakfast clubs, and ensures the money is spent within the financial year.”

Her amendment also directed funds toward animal welfare, Christmas parking schemes, dual-language signage, and support for the Irish Unity Working Group.

The debate grew heated when Sinn Féin councillor Sheamus Greene accused the UUP of attempting to derail the Lakeland Forum project.

“They’re Tories in disguise who want to privatise everything but are too afraid to say it,” he said. “For Councillor Ovens to call our amendment childish is typical of the UUP mentality – it’s getting tiresome.”

UUP councillor Victor Warrington rejected the claim, insisting his party had not opposed the Forum project but objected to its £70 million cost.

Cllr Ovens later responded, describing parts of the debate as ‘useful, others not so useful’, and dismissed claims about the Forum’s closure as ‘fake news’.

The UUP motion, incorporating Sinn Féin’s amendment, was ultimately approved by 21 votes to 14.