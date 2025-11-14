Council backs £165k upgrade to parking ticket machines

THIRTY new ‘paperless’ pay-and-display ticket machines are to be installed across Omagh and Fermanagh at a cost of £165,450.

The proposal was discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Regeneration and Community Committee.

The project will see 30 new machines installed in off-street car parks, replacing the current models, many of which are over 20 years old.

According to a report presented to councillors, the new system will remove the need for printed tickets.

Instead, users will enter their vehicle registration number, and payment confirmation will be sent electronically – similar to the RingGo app – directly to handheld devices used by traffic attendants for enforcement.

“This ticketless system will enhance user convenience and eliminate the use of non-recyclable tickets, which previously contributed to approximately 1.6 tonnes of carbon emissions over the past three years,” the report stated.

Sinn Féin councillor Patrick Withers, who proposed the motion, raised questions about how user-friendly the new machines will be for older people.

Committee director Sinéad McEvoy explained, “My understanding of the system is that users will enter their registration number on a keypad, which removes the need to issue printed tickets.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ann-Marie Donnelly asked for details on how many users currently pay by cash or via the mobile app, and whether fines would be automatically issued for overstaying.

Ms McEvoy responded, “In the business case, we noted that cash is still the primary method of payment, accounting for a significant percentage of car parking income.

“In terms of enforcement, there will be no change to our current operations. This report is focused solely on replacing the existing machines and making the system more user-friendly for car park users.”

The motion was seconded by Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly and approved by the committee.