Council buildings to be lit up in support of charities

COUNCIL buildings in Cookstown and Dungannon are to be lit up this month in support of three charities.

Mid Ulster District Council has received requests from the charities to illuminate civic properties in designated colours this month, to raise their profile.

The Mid Ulster Loneliness Network have asked for the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, and The Bridewell, Magherafelt, to be lit up in blue this Friday, June 13.

Advertisement

In addition, the NI Children’s Hospice have asked for the three civic properties to be lit up in purple next Tuesday, June 17, to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Finally, the National Society for Phenylketonuria (NSPKU) have requested a green illumination of the three civic buildings on June 30, to mark International PKU Day.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare metabolic disorder. People with PKU cannot metabolise phenylalanine, an amino acid found in protein foods. This builds up to levels that are toxic to the brain.

The council has agreed to the requests for the buildings to be lit up.