Council Call For A5 Demo Support

THE public is being urged to support a demonstration outside the Royal Courts of Justice this week over a further challenge to the A5.

Opponents have sought leave for a Judicial Review into the decision by former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to approve the dual carriageway between Ballygawley and Newbuildings.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice McAlinden will hear submissions from both the applicants against the road, and campaigners in favour of the dual carriageway going ahead. They include Tyrone GAA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign group, which was set up in 2022.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council councillors were informed of the pending court proceedings during a meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee.

Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff told the committee, “This council has taken a very strong stance in support of the A5 Western Transport Corridor.

“Another legal challenge has been made by objectors.

“In October last year, the then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced work would commence in early 2025, and the objectors said they would lodge another appeal.”

He continued, “People in support of the A5 are mobilising, including the GAA-led campaign, Enough is Enough.

“They are going to hold a peaceful demonstration outside the High Court.

“We are all aware of the need to protect and save lives, given the lives lost on that road.

Advertisement

“We know it [the A5 Western Transport Corridor] also brings other things such as greater connectivity, economic opportunity and reduction in travel times.

“But there’s a heavy emphasis here – and rightly so – on road safety.”

Cllr McElduff concluded, “I want to encourage members of the public who are supportive of the A5 project to assemble and deliver a very, very strong message that enough is indeed enough.

“End the legal challenges, end the destruction, and allow the A5 to proceed.”