Council cemeteries closed tomorrow after storm weather warning

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is to close its cemeteries tomorrow following a new weather warning.

The Met Office has said Storm Chandra is expected to cause ‘very strong winds, leading to potential damage and disruption’.

The storm weather warning comes into force from 5am tomorrow and will be place until 9pm.

A spokesperson for the local council is advising the public that the weather conditions could have an impact on some of its services.

“While our refuse collection services will be operating as normal, please expect some delays and be advised that there are some parts, particularly in rural areas, that may be difficult to access due to poor weather conditions.

“In the meantime, householders are advised to leave out their bins out as normal making sure they are placed in a secure location, and our teams will endeavour to service them when it is safe to do so.

“As a precautionary measure all Council owned Cemeteries will remain closed to the public on Tuesday 27 January, except for funerals. Cemeteries will be assessed and reopened when it is safe to do so.

“While all our recycling centres will be open to the public, users are advised to use the facilities with caution and to cooperate fully with staff.”

The spokesperson added that all council grass pitches and 3G pitches will be closed tomorrow due to the poor weather conditions.

“In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these will also be closed and subject to inspections before reopening. User groups of these facilities will be contacted directly.

“All council parks, greenways and play areas are closed to the public on Tuesday 27 January. The council is also urging the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees.

“Inspections will be carried out before they are deemed safe to open, so please expect delays to reopening tomorrow.”

Emergency contacts: